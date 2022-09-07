English  
R20 is part of the series of G20 activities. (Photo: MoFA)
R20 is part of the series of G20 activities. (Photo: MoFA)

Jokowi Scheduled to Open R20 Meeting in Bali

Antara • 07 September 2022 21:00
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to open the G20 Religion Forum (R20), which will be held in Nusa Dua, Bali, on November 2–3, 2022, chairman of the forum’s organizing committee, Ahmad Suaedy, informed.
 
"R20 will be opened by Mr. President Joko Widodo and he will deliver a speech, besides Gus Yahya (general chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama executive board, Yahya Cholil Staquf)," Suaedy said at an R20 press conference here on Wednesday.
 
At least 50 religious leaders from Europe, the United States, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia have confirmed their participation in the R20 meeting, and the number might grow to 70 to 100 religious leaders, he added.

In addition to religious leaders, the organizing committee has also invited non-religious leaders, namely scholars from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the United States, among others, Suaedy said.
 
“Yesterday, there were about 20 or 25 leaders of Islamic and non-Islamic religious organizations who confirmed their participation," he said, adding that the R20 meeting is expected to be joined by 400 people.
 
The next R20 will be held in India in 2023 and Brazil in 2024, he added.
 
R20 is part of the series of G20 activities and will coincide with the NU’s centennial anniversary.
 
The aim of the R20 meeting is to build discussions among world religious leaders so that religion can provide a solution to various problems. 

 
(WAH)

