President Joko Widodo (Photo:Setpres)
President Jokowi Inaugurates Water Infrastructure in Labuan Bajo

Andhika Prasetyo • 22 July 2022 14:52
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has inaugurated the Wae Mese II drinking water supply system (SPAM) in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Province. 
 
With the inauguration of this infrastructure, the Head of State hopes that the tourism area in Labuan Bajo will be more optimal in providing services for tourists.
 
"Because everything, the water, the availability of electricity, the arrangement of the area are all integrated, so that the existing needs can be met," said President Jokowi in NTT Province on Friday, July 22, 2022.
 
The construction of the infrastructure has been started since 2020.
 
It is capable of providing drinking water for 8,000 house connections or the equivalent of 40,000 people.

Jokowi wants regional development in Labuan Bajo to be carried out in an integrated manner. 
 
That way, the development of infrastructure or facilities can really provide maximum benefits for the local community and the interests of the tourism industry
 
"I have seen an increase in investment, especially the many hotels in Labuan Bajo, but this must be integrated," he said.
 
(WAH)
