The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 171.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 October 2022 18:00
Jakarta: Some 13,576 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,812,201, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 31,871 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 64,838,191.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 3,008 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,475,672.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,757 to 6,297,282.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 21 to 158,475.
 
(WAH)

