Tourists are currently not only able to enjoy Puncak. (Photo: medcom.id)
Bogor's Puncak Line Still Congested despite Holiday Season Already Over

Antara • 02 January 2023 22:54
Bogor: Traffic flow on the Puncak Line, Bogor District, West Java, on Monday afternoon was still crowded with vehicles despite the end of the 2023 New Year holiday season.
 
Based on ANTARA's observation on the Puncak Line on Monday, congestion started from the Gadog Toll Exit to Pasir Angin junction; Megamendung Gas Station to Cimory Riverside; and Cisarua Market to Taman Safari Indonesia (TSI) Park.
 
On the other hand, the density of vehicles headed to Jakarta also caused traffic jams at several points: Gunung Mas to KFC Tugu; Simpang TSI to Cisarua Market; and Tanjakan Selarong to Gadog Interchange, Ciawi.

The traffic density on Monday was estimated to exceed the traffic flow on Saturday (December 31) and Sunday (January 1).
 
Earlier, Bogor Police Chief, Senior Commissioner, Iman Imanuddin, pointed to a decrease in the volume of vehicles on the Puncak Line as compared to last year's holiday celebration.
 
"Based on our monitoring, as compared to last year, vehicles entering Puncak this year decreased by about 20 percent," he noted on Sunday (January 1) without furnishing details on the exact number of vehicles crossing the Puncak route.
 
According to Imanuddin, there were several possibilities that reduce the number of vehicles on the Puncak Line, one of which was the warning of the potential for extreme weather.
 
"We have also made warnings and conveyed various information. The weather can be extreme enough that people decide not to go to Puncak," Imanuddin said.
 
Another possibility is that tourists are currently not only able to enjoy Puncak, as there are other new tourist destinations in Bogor District.
 
"Some of the new tourist attractions are distributed in the Sentul area, West Bogor, and East Bogor. If we look at across the Puncak Line, two-wheeled and four-wheeled vehicles can still move above 30 kilometers per hour," he stated.

 
(WAH)

