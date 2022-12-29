Jokowi Distributes Social Assistance to Vendors at Sila Market

The head of state kicked off his second day of working visits in the province by visiting and greeting people in the market and then allocating social assistance.
One of the merchants, Nurinayah, said that President Jokowi told her to use the assistance as additional business capital.
This was quoted from the Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat's statement here on Thursday.
"(The president) said use Rp1,200,000 as best as possible for additional business capital," she reiterated the message from the head of state.
Nurinayah said she was happy and also grateful for the assistance handed by the government. She praised President Jokowi and Iriana for paying a visit to her hometown.
"Thank you Mr. Jokowi for giving this (assistance) and for wanting to come to our village, to Bima. I hope Pak Jokowi is always healthy as well as the family," she stated.
Lisa, a Bima resident who had the opportunity to take selfies with the president, also said she was happy to meet the president. She also expressed hope that the district would progress.
"Thank you Mr. Jokowi, thank you for coming to Bima. Hopefully, it will be better for the people of Bima and the whole surroundings," she stated.
Leni, another visitor to Sila Market, expressed hope that the president would return to Bima. She also expressed optimism that the government would address agricultural problems in that area.
"The hope, as a Bima person, is that Bima can be seen by Mr Jokowi. The people of Bima need (solution to the) corn problem. Increase the price of corn. Prices from farmers must be increased," they stated.
The entourage of the president and first lady comprised Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of West Nusa Tenggara Zulkieflimansyah, and Head of Bima District Indah Dhamayanti Putri.