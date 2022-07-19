English  
Investigation and analysis into the road accident would not take long. (Photo: medcom.id)
KNKT Investigating Cibubur Road Accident

Antara • 19 July 2022 12:28
Bekasi: The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has commenced investigation into a deadly traffic accident in which 11 people were killed on Alternatif Cibubur Road, Jatirangga, Jatisampurna Sub-district, Bekasi, West Java.
 
"We will first examine vehicles (involved in the crash), then we will also measure the road and the road's slope. Regarding the issue of traffic light, we will also investigate and analyze," KNKT senior investigator Ahmad Wildan stated here Tuesday.
 
The investigators will also conduct inquiry of the driver of the tanker truck to get a clear picture of the driver's actions shortly before the accident.

"We will conduct a comprehensive evaluation to deduct the conclusion. We will analyze all aspects through holistic means. We will first focus on the accident spot, but (the investigation) might continue to other aspects," he noted.
 
Wildan stated that with the current findings, the KNKT needs more time to investigate the accident before being able to deduct its causes.
 
"Some said (the accident was caused) by brake failure, or long downhill road, (or because) the site is an accident-prone site, while others said the accident was caused by the traffic light. We will analyze all these aspects. We will measure in detail to help us explain the causes of the accident in scientific ways," the senior investigator stated.
 
He affirmed that investigation and analysis into the road accident would not take long.
 
"This is not difficult, so we hope (the investigation will conclude) early. I will first examine the vehicle and conduct an inquiry of the driver. Perhaps, in one or two days, we will have a general overview of the accident," Wildan remarked.
 
Earlier, a fuel tanker truck rammed into dozens of vehicles on the downhill slope of the Alternatif Cibubur Road, West Java, on Monday (July 18) afternoon, killing 11 people.
 
The accident caused severe congestion on the road section that even extended to the exit of the Jatikarya Toll Gate toward Cibubur. 

 
(WAH)
