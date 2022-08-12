English  
A number of evidence were also seized during the sting operation. (Photo: MI)
A number of evidence were also seized during the sting operation. (Photo: MI)

34 People Arrested During KPK's Sting Operation in Pemalang

Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 12 August 2022 16:02
Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has detained dozens of people during a sting operation (OTT) in Pemalang Regency, Central Java Province.
 
Pemalang Regent, Mukti Agung Wibowo, was reportedly also arrested during the sting operation
 
"So far, there are around 34 people who have been arrested," said the acting spokesman of the KPK, Ali Fikri, in a written statement on Friday, August 12, 2022.
 
Ali said the 34 people consisted of regents, heads of departments, regional secretaries, heads of divisions, and other officials within the Pemalang Regency Government
 
"Currently, the KPK is still examining them," said Ali.

The KPK spokesman revealed that a number of evidence were also seized during the sting operation.
 
"A number of cash in the form of rupiah and other evidence were also secured," said Ali.
 
(WAH)
