a number of buildings were damaged by landslides. (Photo: medcom.id)
a number of buildings were damaged by landslides. (Photo: medcom.id)

Floods, Landslides Hit 5 Areas in Banyumas

Media Indonesia • 10 August 2022 15:56
Banyumas: Torrential rain that occurred in Banyumas region, Central Java triggered floods and landslides in a number of areas. 
 
At least 5 areas were hit by floods and landslides, namely Ajibarang, Pekuncen, Gumelar, Lumbir, and Wangon.
 
"There were no casualties," said a local official on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. 
 
"However, a number of buildings were damaged by landslides," the local official added.
 
As of today, local authorities are still conducting an initial assessment.

Furthermore, the Banyumas Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency personnel have gone to the affected areas to collect data and do community services.
 
(WAH)
