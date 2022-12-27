English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 68.4 Million Indonesians Have Received Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 December 2022 19:03
Jakarta: Some 17,677 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,725,242, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 60,240 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,393,816.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 803 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,717,395.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,692 to 6,540,260.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 160,560.
 
(WAH)

