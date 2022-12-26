English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 174.7 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Antara • 26 December 2022 17:54
Jakarta: Some 11,270 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,707,565, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Monday.
 
Furthermore, 37,206 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,333,576.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 468 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,716,592.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,212 to 6,538,568.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 160,551.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 68.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Nearly 174.7 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Vaccination Key to Success in COVID-19 Handling in Indonesia: Minister

BACA JUGA
Security Situation during Christmas Good: Indonesian Police

Security Situation during Christmas Good: Indonesian Police

English
security
Minister Thankful for Safe, Peaceful Christmas Day in Indonesia

Minister Thankful for Safe, Peaceful Christmas Day in Indonesia

English
Christmas and New Year celebrations
Jakarta Assigns 3,180 Waste-Handling Personnel for New Year's Eve: Environment Office

Jakarta Assigns 3,180 Waste-Handling Personnel for New Year's Eve: Environment Office

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kabar Baik, 3.212 Pasien Covid Sembuh
Nasional

Kabar Baik, 3.212 Pasien Covid Sembuh

Terombang-ambing di Tengah Laut, 180 Rohingya Dikhawatirkan Tewas
Internasional

Terombang-ambing di Tengah Laut, 180 Rohingya Dikhawatirkan Tewas

2 UU Ini Diharap Jadi Fundamental Desentralisasi Ekonomi Menuju Kesejahteraan Indonesia
Ekonomi

2 UU Ini Diharap Jadi Fundamental Desentralisasi Ekonomi Menuju Kesejahteraan Indonesia

Lanjutkan Tongkat Estafet Minions, Duet Fajri Kini Bertengger di Peringkat 1 Dunia
Olahraga

Lanjutkan Tongkat Estafet Minions, Duet Fajri Kini Bertengger di Peringkat 1 Dunia

Daftar Program Bangkit 2023 di Sini, Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa Vokasi D3 dan D4
Pendidikan

Daftar Program Bangkit 2023 di Sini, Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa Vokasi D3 dan D4

Mantab, Pemkot Surabaya Pakai motor Listrik Tahun Depan
Otomotif

Mantab, Pemkot Surabaya Pakai motor Listrik Tahun Depan

Kaleidoskop Hiburan: 10 Film Indonesia dengan Penonton Terbanyak Selama 2022
Hiburan

Kaleidoskop Hiburan: 10 Film Indonesia dengan Penonton Terbanyak Selama 2022

Death Stranding Gratis di Epic Games, Cuma Hari Ini!
Teknologi

Death Stranding Gratis di Epic Games, Cuma Hari Ini!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!