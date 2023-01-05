English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 174.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 January 2023 17:53
Jakarta: Some 19,125 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,818,471, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Thursday.
 
Furthermore, 56,303 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,672,995.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government today recorded 535 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,722,227.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 681 to 6,552,823.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 160,665.
 
(WAH)

The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

