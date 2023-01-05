Infrastructure Development Must Support Environmental Sustainability: Jokowi

The message was conveyed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after inspecting an elephant crossing at the Pekanbaru-Dumai Toll Road in Riau Province.
"I keep reminding you about the importance of paying attention to the environment," President Jokowi said in Pekanbaru, Riau, Thursday, January 5,
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"At the Pekanbaru-Dumai Toll Road, there are six tunnels for the elephants here," the Indonesian Head of State stated.
With these tunnels, the construction of the freeway will not interfere with the activities of one of the protected animals in Indonesia, namely Sumatran elephants.
Not only in Riau, President Jokowi said that conservation efforts should also be carried out in other places so that infrastructure development would not interfere with the well being of wild animals.