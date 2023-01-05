English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Infrastructure Development Must Support Environmental Sustainability: Jokowi

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 January 2023 13:27
Jakarta: Infrastructure development in Indonesia must pay attention to environmental sustainability and ensure animal well-being. 
 
The message was conveyed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after inspecting an elephant crossing at the Pekanbaru-Dumai Toll Road in Riau Province.
 
"I keep reminding you about the importance of paying attention to the environment," President Jokowi said in Pekanbaru, Riau, Thursday, January 5, 

"At the Pekanbaru-Dumai Toll Road, there are six tunnels for the elephants here," the Indonesian Head of State stated.
 
With these tunnels, the construction of the freeway will not interfere with the activities of one of the protected animals in Indonesia, namely Sumatran elephants.
 
Not only in Riau, President Jokowi said that conservation efforts should also be carried out in other places so that infrastructure development would not interfere with the well being of wild animals.
 
(WAH)

