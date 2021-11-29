English  
8,967,417 people have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Jakarta.
8.96 Million People in Jakarta Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English jakarta health covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Selamat Saragih • 29 November 2021 12:50
Jakarta: The Jakarta Provincial Government continues to intensify COVID-19 vaccinations in Indonesia's capital.
 
"Based on data issued on November 27, as many as 8,967,417 people have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Jakarta," said Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Division of the Jakarta Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, here on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
 
Of the 8.96 million people who have been fully vaccinated against the second dose, 6.27 million or 70 percent Jakarta ID card holders.
 
Meanwhile, 2.69 million or 30 percent are not Jakarta ID card holders. 
 
Furthermore, Jakarta residents who have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine were 11,089,856 people.

"Of the 11 million residents, 67 percent are residents with Jakarta ID cards and 33 percent are not," said Dwi.
 
(WAH)
