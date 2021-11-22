Govt to Make Improvements to Mandalika Circuit for MotoGP: Minister

Jakarta: Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan confirmed that the government will make improvements to the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit for the upcoming MotoGP event in March 2022.
Pandjaitan made the statement while attending the last series of the 2021 Superbike World Championship (WSBK) held on November 19-21 at the Mandalika Circuit, Central Lombok District, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).
"The Mandalika Circuit is a world-class standard circuit. We will improve some aspects of this circuit. Earlier, the NTB governor and transportation minister had agreed to make improvements to some parts of the circuit. It will be completed in March according to the MotoGP schedule in the Mandalika Circuit," he noted in a press statement received here, Monday.
The minister remarked that the 2021 WSBK had a significant economic effect on the people in NTB. The WSBK was causal to an increase in occupancy at hotels and other accommodations.
"The governor has reported there were no empty hotels and homestays, and the prices had in fact tripled. Car rentals have also increased. NTB's economy has bounced back," Pandjaitan remarked.
The Ministry of Transportation also supported the 2021 WSBK event in Mandalika. The ministry had readied traffic engineering management to support the mobility of people and vehicles during the event to run safely while still prioritizing health protocols.
"We have provided a shuttle bus at several points near the venue for the official teams and spectators as well. The shuttle bus was used to replace private vehicles in the surrounding area to avoid overcrowding," Transportation Ministry's spokesperson, Adita Irawati, explained.
Several transportation facilities were also readied to facilitate connectivity to and from Mandalika, specifically the provision of mass bus transportation to connect Mandalika with Lombok Airport, and several ports, such as Gilimas, Kayangan, Bangka, and Mataram, through the Buy The Service (BTS) scheme.
The government has also readied fast boats to facilitate connectivity between Lombok and its surrounding areas, such as Padang Bai, Lembar, Sumbawa, and Bali.
The Transportation Ministry had additionally improved facilities at the Zainuddin Abdul Majid International Airport, developed the Gilimas Seaport, provided operational subsidies for intermodal transportation to and from Mandalika, developed the construction of supporting facilities for intermodal integration, continued the construction of road equipment facilities, and improved service for ferry transportation to and from Lombok Island.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Health also supports and facilitates medical technical supervision, including the implementation of health protocols, provision of medical services, health workers' preparation, and hospital facilities and management of food and medical waste for the 2021 WSBK.
The bubble system is implemented during the event to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission wherein all participants entering the Mandalika Special Economy Zone (SEZ) must scan a QR code using the PeduliLindungi application.
In addition to ensuring safety for all participants and 25 percent of the audience capacity, the bubble system is used for easier tracing if a confirmed case of COVID-19 is found.
Director General of Health Services from the Ministry of Health, Professor Abdul Kadir, noted that his side had ensured provision of all medical necessities during the event with the implementation of strict health protocols.
"We have prepared a health team from the Central Lombok Health Service as well as hospitals, isolation and quarantine places, as well as examination labs. We have prepared procedures for patients confirmed positive and for mitigation in case of overcrowding," he explained.