Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: The determination of the National Reserve Component (Komcad) will further fortify the people's defense and security system, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated."At the same time, the Indonesian government is conducting comprehensive modernization of the primary weapons system (Alutsista) across land, sea, and air dimensions," President Jokowi stated at the ceremony of reserve component determination for the 2021 Fiscal Year at West Java, Thursday.The head of state explained that the reserve component was part of the universal people's defense and security system, wherein a defense system involves all citizens, the entire region, and all other national resources."Every citizen has the right and is obliged to participate in efforts to defend the country and national defense," he stated.The head of state expressed his gratitude to members of the reserve component that have been appointed."Thank you to those of you, who have registered voluntarily and have participated in the selection and basic military training. This day, you are appointed as members of the reserve component," he remarked.The active period of the reserve component is not every day. After the appointment on Thursday, the reserve component members returned to their respective professions. However, reserve component members should always be on standby if the state calls."Reserve components are deployed when the country is in a state of martial law or a state of war," he affirmed.The reserve component can be mobilized by the President of the Republic of Indonesia with the approval of the House of Representatives. The command and control of the reserve components comes under the Indonesian Military (TNI) commander.Defense capabilities are also strengthened by experts in science and technology."Our scientists, our engineers are conducting research and development in various strategic fields. The manufacture of Indonesian-made frigates includes guided missiles for air defense and sea defense as well as in the construction of Indonesian submarines," President Jokowi remarked.