English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Signs Decree to Reduce Economic Disparity in West Java

English indonesian government president joko widodo infrastructure
Antara • 08 October 2021 19:00
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has signed a decree to accelerate development of the Rebana Special Economic Zone and southern West Java to narrow the economic disparity among regions in the province.
 
Presidential Decree No. 87 of 2021 stipulates that development of the Rebana Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and the southern part of West Java is aimed at reducing the economic disparities existing among regions in West Java.
 
The disparity in West Java has become a strategic issue in the province and created a spatial gap between developed and underdeveloped regions, according to the State Secretariat Ministry in its official website jdih.setneg.go.id. as quoted here on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Rebana golden triangle or Rebana Metropolitan covers seven regions in the north and northeast West Java, specifically the districts of Sumedang, Majalengka, Cirebon, Subang, Indramayu, and Kuningan, and Cirebon City.
 
Rebana Metropolitan is projected to become a driving force for West Java's economy through the development of integrated and sustainable industrial areas.
 
West Java's gini ratio was recorded at 0.403 percent, which indicated that wealth inequality in the province was higher than the national ratio of 0.381 percent, the ministry noted.
 
"There is a developmental disparity between regions in West Java that are close to the capital city Jakarta and other regions in the province, especially in the southern part, as an impact of the fast development in Jakarta," it noted.
 
The acceleration in development will target seven regions: Subang District, Sumedang District, Indramayu District, Majalengka District, Cirebon District, Cirebon City, and Kuningan District.
 
Development in the southern West Java will target the districts of Sukabumi, Cianjur, Garut, Tasikmalaya, Ciamis, and Pangandaran.
 
The Indonesian government will develop infrastructure in the regions to boost investment, which would further have a positive impact for the integrated and sustainable national economic development.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Huge Trade Potential in Central, Eastern Europe: Trade Minister

Huge Trade Potential in Central, Eastern Europe: Trade Minister

English
indonesian government
Lawmaker Lauds Indonesia's Plan to Reduce Self-Quarantine Period for Travelers

Lawmaker Lauds Indonesia's Plan to Reduce Self-Quarantine Period for Travelers

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Records 1,384 New Covid-19 Cases, 66 Deaths

Indonesia Records 1,384 New Covid-19 Cases, 66 Deaths

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mantap! Modal Asing Masuk Rp8,7 Triliun dalam Sepekan
Ekonomi

Mantap! Modal Asing Masuk Rp8,7 Triliun dalam Sepekan

3.514 Pasien Sembuh dan 1.384 Kasus Baru Covid-19 pada 8 Oktober
Nasional

3.514 Pasien Sembuh dan 1.384 Kasus Baru Covid-19 pada 8 Oktober

Menpora Ungkap Alasan Keluarnya Sanksi dari WADA
Olahraga

Menpora Ungkap Alasan Keluarnya Sanksi dari WADA

Dewan HAM PBB Bentuk Penyelidik Khusus Situasi di Afghanistan
Internasional

Dewan HAM PBB Bentuk Penyelidik Khusus Situasi di Afghanistan

Ban
Otomotif

Ban "Bola" Goodyear Eagle 360 untuk Mobil Otonom

Bukan Donald Trump, Ini Raja Properti di AS
Properti

Bukan Donald Trump, Ini Raja Properti di AS

Yayan Ruhian jadi Dukun di Film Terbaru, Adu Akting dengan Pemeran Badut
Hiburan

Yayan Ruhian jadi Dukun di Film Terbaru, Adu Akting dengan Pemeran Badut "It"

Dirilis Siang Ini, Simak Cara Cek Hasil Seleksi Tahap I PPPK Guru
Pendidikan

Dirilis Siang Ini, Simak Cara Cek Hasil Seleksi Tahap I PPPK Guru

Penggemar Game Kecewa Dengan eFootball 2022, Konami Rilis Permintaan Maaf
Teknologi

Penggemar Game Kecewa Dengan eFootball 2022, Konami Rilis Permintaan Maaf

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!