President Jokowi Signs Decree to Reduce Economic Disparity in West Java

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has signed a decree to accelerate development of the Rebana Special Economic Zone and southern West Java to narrow the economic disparity among regions in the province.Presidential Decree No. 87 of 2021 stipulates that development of the Rebana Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and the southern part of West Java is aimed at reducing the economic disparities existing among regions in West Java.The disparity in West Java has become a strategic issue in the province and created a spatial gap between developed and underdeveloped regions, according to the State Secretariat Ministry in its official website jdih.setneg.go.id. as quoted here on Friday.The Rebana golden triangle or Rebana Metropolitan covers seven regions in the north and northeast West Java, specifically the districts of Sumedang, Majalengka, Cirebon, Subang, Indramayu, and Kuningan, and Cirebon City.Rebana Metropolitan is projected to become a driving force for West Java's economy through the development of integrated and sustainable industrial areas.West Java's gini ratio was recorded at 0.403 percent, which indicated that wealth inequality in the province was higher than the national ratio of 0.381 percent, the ministry noted."There is a developmental disparity between regions in West Java that are close to the capital city Jakarta and other regions in the province, especially in the southern part, as an impact of the fast development in Jakarta," it noted.The acceleration in development will target seven regions: Subang District, Sumedang District, Indramayu District, Majalengka District, Cirebon District, Cirebon City, and Kuningan District.Development in the southern West Java will target the districts of Sukabumi, Cianjur, Garut, Tasikmalaya, Ciamis, and Pangandaran.The Indonesian government will develop infrastructure in the regions to boost investment, which would further have a positive impact for the integrated and sustainable national economic development.