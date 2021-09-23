Task Force Raid Papuan Separatists' Weapons Storage

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Jakarta: Personnel of the Nemangkawi Task Force, on Wednesday, raided a house in the Ambruk complex area of Yahukimo District, Papua Province, serving as a weapons storage facility for armed Papuan separatist terrorists.The raid was launched after the task force received a tip-off from local residents that a truck, owned by the Yahukimo district government, carried several suspected people and cargo, a police officer revealed.Following up on the tip-off on the suspected truck, the task force personnel were deployed to where the vehicle was sighted, Deputy Chief of the Operation Nemangkawi Task Force Sen. Coms. Muhammad Firman stated.The security personnel found several suspected people and cargo inside the cabin of the truck, driven by a civil servant, only identified by his initials as ES, Firman noted in a statement that ANTARA quoted here, Thursday.ES and those found inside the truck's cabin were then taken to the Yahukimo district police precinct for questioning, Firman remarked.Based on the suspects' confession, security personnel then raided the house in the Ambruk complex area where they found 28 pieces of crime-related evidence, including ammunition, sharp weapons, and a radio rig, he stated.The personnel also discovered a pair of the West Papua National Committee's (KNPB's) military uniforms among the items stored in the house, he revealed, adding that ES had also concealed ammunition and a 5.56 magazine.Prior to Wednesday's raid, on August 27, 2021, the Nemangkawi Task Force personnel had arrested EB, the sub-district head, along with 15 members of the KNPB and separatist terrorist groups operating in Yahukimo.Of the 15 detainees, five were involved in several acts of terror and murders in the district. Among those falling victim to their crimes were police and military personnel as well as civilians.On August 23, 2021, the Nemangkawi Task Force personnel successfully saved several construction workers of PT Indo Mulia Baru being held hostage by the armed Papuan separatist terrorists in Dekai, Yahukimo District.The security personnel continue to hunt down and enforce the law against notorious terrorists operating in the district's areas. The perpetrators are brutal, and their leader is Ananias Yalak alias "Senat Soll"."The Operation Nemangkawi personnel had captured Senat Soll on September 2, 2021," he remarked.(WAH)