The village fund is directed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in villages.
The village fund is directed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in villages.

Village Fund 2022 Prioritized for Disaster Handling, Economic Recovery: Minister

English disaster Yogyakarta sustainable development
Antara • 10 November 2021 17:34
Jakarta: Minister of Villages, Disadvantaged Regions Development, and Transmigration Abdul Halim Iskandar informed that the village fund in 2022 will be prioritized for national economic recovery and disaster handling.
 
In a written statement received here on Wednesday, he noted that the village fund is directed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in villages faster that comprise national economic recovery with national priority programs.
 
Such programs include natural and non-natural disaster mitigation and handling in accordance with the village’s authority, he remarked during an event to disseminate information on the ministerial regulation on the 2022 village fund utilization in Yogyakarta.

"Achieving the SDGs in villages as a direction that the village development is heading to includes the utilization of village fund," he elaborated.
 
Utilization of the village fund for the national priority program could be in the form of village data collection activity, potential and resources mapping, and information and communication technology utilization to expand partnership for village development.
 
The other uses of village fund include development of tourist villages for egalitarian village economic growth, strengthening food resiliency to realize villages without hunger, and stunting prevention to realize healthy and prosperous villages.
 
"This also includes development of an inclusive village to increase the involvement of people as a whole in the development of villages," Gus Halim noted.
 
Meanwhile, village fund utilization for natural and non-natural disaster mitigation and handling in accordance with the village's authority could be achieved through disaster mitigation and handling activities.
 
Meanwhile, Yogyakarta's Governor, Sri Sultan Hamengkubowono X, stated that the village fund could become one of the solutions to eradicate poverty and bridge income inequality between villages and cities.
 
He also requested the village chiefs, especially those in Yogyakarta, to be responsible and transparent in handling the village fund that the central government had rolled out.
 
"Being responsible means utilizing it well and in an honest manner and not misusing it. Transparent means that the village governments manage their money in an open manner," he expounded. 

 
(WAH)
