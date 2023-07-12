Trilateral Dialogue with Russia and China, Indonesia Emphasizes the Importance of Collaboration

"In all dialogues, Indonesia has always been consistent in upholding international rules, and all the values and principles of the UN Charter," said Foreign Minister Retno with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Director of the Committee for Foreign Relations of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi at the Pancasila Building Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jakarta.
"In today's challenging world, we really need more dialogue and collaboration," she continued.
Apart from dialogue and collaboration, Foreign Minister Retno also discussed a number of ASEAN issues with Lavrov and Wang Yi. The talks were held in two formats, namely trilateral between the three figures, and bilateral between Foreign Ministers Retno and Lavrov and Wang Yi separately.
Previously, Lavrov had arrived in Jakarta this Wednesday to take part in several ASEAN events. The minister's visit will continue until July 14.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov would appear at the Russia-ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting on July 13 and at the meeting of top diplomats from the East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on July 14.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn. In addition, a number of bilateral meetings are expected to take place on the sidelines of the diplomatic events in Jakarta.
The Russia-ASEAN meeting is expected to focus on deepening cooperation in the political, economic, social and cultural fields, with special attention paid to ways of ensuring food and energy security.