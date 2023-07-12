English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conducted a trilateral dialogue with China and Russia. Photo: Medcom.id
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conducted a trilateral dialogue with China and Russia. Photo: Medcom.id

Trilateral Dialogue with Russia and China, Indonesia Emphasizes the Importance of Collaboration

Willy Haryono • 12 July 2023 18:32
Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conducted a trilateral dialogue with China and Russia on the sidelines of a series of ASEAN meetings in Jakarta, Wednesday, 12 July 2023. In this dialogue, Foreign Minister Retno again emphasized Indonesia's willingness to always be open and discuss with partner countries in contribute to peace, stability and prosperity around the world.
 
"In all dialogues, Indonesia has always been consistent in upholding international rules, and all the values and principles of the UN Charter," said Foreign Minister Retno with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Director of the Committee for Foreign Relations of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi at the Pancasila Building Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jakarta.
 
"In today's challenging world, we really need more dialogue and collaboration," she continued.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Apart from dialogue and collaboration, Foreign Minister Retno also discussed a number of ASEAN issues with Lavrov and Wang Yi. The talks were held in two formats, namely trilateral between the three figures, and bilateral between Foreign Ministers Retno and Lavrov and Wang Yi separately.
 
Previously, Lavrov had arrived in Jakarta this Wednesday to take part in several ASEAN events. The minister's visit will continue until July 14.
 
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov would appear at the Russia-ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting on July 13 and at the meeting of top diplomats from the East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on July 14.
 
Meanwhile on Wednesday, Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn. In addition, a number of bilateral meetings are expected to take place on the sidelines of the diplomatic events in Jakarta.
 
The Russia-ASEAN meeting is expected to focus on deepening cooperation in the political, economic, social and cultural fields, with special attention paid to ways of ensuring food and energy security.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Russia President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP

Russia Ambassador Refute Accusations Putin’s Power Begun to Wane

Quran Burning Is Not an Act of Freedom of Expression: Russia's Ambassador

Prabowo Proposes Peace for Russia War but got Brushes Off by Ukraine

BACA JUGA
Together with India and Australia, Indonesia is a Positive Force in Maintaining Peace

Together with India and Australia, Indonesia is a Positive Force in Maintaining Peace

English
indonesia-australia
Indonesia's Approach for Myanmar to Overcome the Crisis

Indonesia's Approach for Myanmar to Overcome the Crisis

English
ASEAN
Malaysian Foreign Minister Emphasize There should be no Overlapping Actions About Myanmar

Malaysian Foreign Minister Emphasize There should be no Overlapping Actions About Myanmar

English
ASEAN
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Besok, Polisi Periksa Ahli Agama dari Kemenag hingga MUI di Kasus Panji Gumilang
Nasional

Besok, Polisi Periksa Ahli Agama dari Kemenag hingga MUI di Kasus Panji Gumilang

Setelah Uji Coba, LRT Jabodebek Tempuh 560 Perjalanan per Hari
Ekonomi

Setelah Uji Coba, LRT Jabodebek Tempuh 560 Perjalanan per Hari

3 Wakil Indonesia Terus Melaju
Olahraga

3 Wakil Indonesia Terus Melaju

Lisa Blackpink Dilaporkan Tidak Perpanjang Kontrak, Agensi Buka Suara
Hiburan

Lisa Blackpink Dilaporkan Tidak Perpanjang Kontrak, Agensi Buka Suara

Skema Phishing Baru Incar Pengguna Aset Kripto di Seluruh Dunia
Teknologi

Skema Phishing Baru Incar Pengguna Aset Kripto di Seluruh Dunia

Hari Pertama Sekolah, Ini Jurus SMAN 28 Jakarta Cegah Perpeloncoan di MPLS
Pendidikan

Hari Pertama Sekolah, Ini Jurus SMAN 28 Jakarta Cegah Perpeloncoan di MPLS

Indonesia Bakal jadi Pasar Mobil Listrik Terbesar ASEAN 2040?
Otomotif

Indonesia Bakal jadi Pasar Mobil Listrik Terbesar ASEAN 2040?

Selain Beige, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Warna Cat Rumah Netral
Properti

Selain Beige, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Warna Cat Rumah Netral

Gunung Berapi di Islandia Meletus, Lava Menyembur bak Air Mancur
Internasional

Gunung Berapi di Islandia Meletus, Lava Menyembur bak Air Mancur

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!