English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
PT Food Station Tjipinang Jaya Main Director Pamrihadi Wiraryo, Photo: Special
PT Food Station Tjipinang Jaya Main Director Pamrihadi Wiraryo, Photo: Special

Here's How Food Stations Strengthen Food Security in Communities

Angga Bratadharma • 13 April 2023 23:59
Jakarta: PT Food Station Tjipinang Jaya which is a DKI Jakarta BUMD, inaugurated the fifth Rice House called DayaTani Rice House in Pondok Kopi, East Jakarta. Previously, Food Station had inaugurated two similar outlets in West Jakarta, one in Depok and one in Citayam.
 
The inauguration of the outlet is in collaboration with the private sector, in this case Nelys Soekidi, as the owner of the outlet.
 
"Through the presence of Rumah Beras DayaTani, it is hoped that it will be felt and provide benefits to the people around Pondok Kopi," said PT Food Station Tjipinang Jaya Main Director Pamrihadi Wiraryo, in a written statement, Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Furthermore, Pamrihadi stated, this Rice House not only sells rice but also sells other staple foods such as sugar, wheat flour, cooking oil, and others. The various products being sold include Bulog SPHP Rice IDR9,200 per kg, Kita Oil IDR13,500 per liter, Five kg FS Jasmine Rice IDR68,500 per sack, and FS Sego Pulen five kg IDR67,450 per sack.
 
Furthermore, besides rice, this outlet also sells imported beef with a price of IDR 91,000 per kg and chicken with a selling price of IDR29,500. Pamrihadi admitted that he wanted this synergy to be carried out widely in other areas of Jakarta so that more people could be reached.
 
"And feel the closeness of access to quality food and staple distribution locations. The previous outlet was located in West Jakarta, now the next outlet has penetrated East Jakarta," Pamrihadi said.
 
To control inflation, he continued, his party wanted to grow together with SMEs and this Rice House, in order to get closer to the surrounding community. This is in accordance with the direction of the Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono, so that the presence of a BUMD is felt closer to Jakarta residents.
 
Meanwhile, the owner of the Daya Tani outlet, Nelys Soekidi, said the presence of this outlet is a mandate from the Food Station which must be maintained.
 
"Besides selling, we will open other outlets if given the trust," he concluded.  (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI)

Finance Ministry Allocates Rp476 Trillion for Social Protection

Indonesia's Bulog Disburses 100 Thousand Tons Rice to Tackle Price Hike

Production of Agricultural Commodities in Indonesia Exceeds Target: Minister

BACA JUGA
BRIN Encourages Utilisation of Research and Innovation Results through Intellectual Property Protection

BRIN Encourages Utilisation of Research and Innovation Results through Intellectual Property Protection

English
BRIN
Anas Urbaningrum Could be Sent Back to Prison If Causes Uproar

Anas Urbaningrum Could be Sent Back to Prison If Causes Uproar

English
Anas Urbaningrum
Myanmar's Military Atrocities Continue, ASEAN Cannot Remain Silent

Myanmar's Military Atrocities Continue, ASEAN Cannot Remain Silent

English
Myanmar
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wall Street Cerah, Nasdaq Paling <i>Ngegas</i>
Ekonomi

Wall Street Cerah, Nasdaq Paling Ngegas

Dua Gol Bunuh Diri Buyarkan Kemenangan Manchester United atas Sevilla
Olahraga

Dua Gol Bunuh Diri Buyarkan Kemenangan Manchester United atas Sevilla

Modal Rp30-35 Juta Per Bulan, Mending Nyicil atau Nyewa?
Otomotif

Modal Rp30-35 Juta Per Bulan, Mending Nyicil atau Nyewa?

Pj Gubernur DKI: Meningkatan Pendapatan TransJakarta Tidak Harus dari Kenaikan Tarif
Nasional

Pj Gubernur DKI: Meningkatan Pendapatan TransJakarta Tidak Harus dari Kenaikan Tarif

Otak Kebocoran Dokumen Rahasia AS Ditangkap, Pelaku Anggota Angkatan Udara
Internasional

Otak Kebocoran Dokumen Rahasia AS Ditangkap, Pelaku Anggota Angkatan Udara

47 Hape Android dan iPhone Bakal Tidak Bisa Lagi Pakai WhatsApp, Apa Saja?
Teknologi

47 Hape Android dan iPhone Bakal Tidak Bisa Lagi Pakai WhatsApp, Apa Saja?

Pendaftaran Akpol Ditutup Besok: Simak Lagi Syarat, Ketentuan, dan Rangkaian Tes
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Akpol Ditutup Besok: Simak Lagi Syarat, Ketentuan, dan Rangkaian Tes

Catat Tanggalnya! Piknik Tawa di Stand Up Fest Bersama Yono Bakrie, Soleh Solihun, hingga Mongol Stres
Hiburan

Catat Tanggalnya! Piknik Tawa di Stand Up Fest Bersama Yono Bakrie, Soleh Solihun, hingga Mongol Stres

Survei: Proses Pengajuan KPR Paling Banyak Dikeluhkan Konsumen
Properti

Survei: Proses Pengajuan KPR Paling Banyak Dikeluhkan Konsumen

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!