The inauguration of the outlet is in collaboration with the private sector, in this case Nelys Soekidi, as the owner of the outlet.
"Through the presence of Rumah Beras DayaTani, it is hoped that it will be felt and provide benefits to the people around Pondok Kopi," said PT Food Station Tjipinang Jaya Main Director Pamrihadi Wiraryo, in a written statement, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Furthermore, Pamrihadi stated, this Rice House not only sells rice but also sells other staple foods such as sugar, wheat flour, cooking oil, and others. The various products being sold include Bulog SPHP Rice IDR9,200 per kg, Kita Oil IDR13,500 per liter, Five kg FS Jasmine Rice IDR68,500 per sack, and FS Sego Pulen five kg IDR67,450 per sack.
Furthermore, besides rice, this outlet also sells imported beef with a price of IDR 91,000 per kg and chicken with a selling price of IDR29,500. Pamrihadi admitted that he wanted this synergy to be carried out widely in other areas of Jakarta so that more people could be reached.
"And feel the closeness of access to quality food and staple distribution locations. The previous outlet was located in West Jakarta, now the next outlet has penetrated East Jakarta," Pamrihadi said.
To control inflation, he continued, his party wanted to grow together with SMEs and this Rice House, in order to get closer to the surrounding community. This is in accordance with the direction of the Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono, so that the presence of a BUMD is felt closer to Jakarta residents.
Meanwhile, the owner of the Daya Tani outlet, Nelys Soekidi, said the presence of this outlet is a mandate from the Food Station which must be maintained.
"Besides selling, we will open other outlets if given the trust," he concluded. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)