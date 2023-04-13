"ASEAN strongly condemns the reported recent air strikes carried out by the Myanmar Armed Forces in Pa Zi Gyi Village, Kanbalu Township, Sagaing Region of Myanmar, that claimed the lives of at least dozens of civilians,” said the ASEAN Chair's statement, quoted from the asean.org website, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
"All forms of violence must end immediately, especially the use of violence against civilians," they continued.
According to ASEAN, this is the only way to create a conducive environment for an inclusive national dialogue, 'to find a sustainable peaceful solution in Myanmar'.
"We reaffirm ASEAN's commitment to continue to assist Myanmar in finding workable and durable solutions to the ongoing crisis through promoting the full implementation of the Five Point Consensus," they stressed.
It was reported that 100 people died as a result of the attack by the Myanmar military junta. The attack was carried out by bombing a large gathering in rebel-held territory, killing at least 100 people in the junta's deadliest attack since it seized power in a coup more than two years ago.
At least 30 children were among those killed in the attack in Sagaing County, said an emergency worker at the scene and a shadow government official.
“These are war crimes,” said Byar Kyi, a soldier from a local resistance unit who helped find the bodies at the site.
"The places they attacked were not military targets," Kyi said.
The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil and its economy in tatters since the military seized power in a February 2021 coup.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said he was "horrified" by the deadly airstrike in which he said the victims included dancing schoolgirls. Meanwhile the global body called for those responsible to be brought to justice.
ASEAN's response to this matter was quite late. The reason was delivered about two days after the incident.
Currently ASEAN is chaired by Indonesia. In its chairmanship, Indonesia emphasized that it would encourage Myanmar to implement the 5 Consensus Points (5PC).
However, two years since the coup took place and 5 PCs were appointed, there has been no significant progress on the part of Myanmar to implement the consensus. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)