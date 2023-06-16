English  
Ilustrasi oleh Medcom.id.
Ilustrasi oleh Medcom.id.

Indonesia Embassy Managed to Communicate with Citizens Victims of Job Fraud in Libya

Fajar Nugraha • 16 June 2023 23:56
Tripoli: On 14 June 2023, the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli received a complaint regarding an Indonesian citizen with the initials SM from East Lombok who allegedly experienced physical violence from an employer in Libya.
 
Through the video, SM admitted that initially he was promised to work in Turkey, but in reality he was employed in Libya.
 
"The Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli immediately followed up on the report by tracing SM's location and contact number. The effort was successful, when on June 15 2023, the Indonesian Embassy managed to communicate directly with SM," said the Directorate of Protection for Indonesian Citizens and Legal Entities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Friday, June 16 2023.

"In this communication, it is known that SM resides in Benghazi, about 1,000 km from Tripoli. The person concerned has been moved from the employer's house and is currently safe at the agency office," added the statement.
 
The Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli has applied for permission from the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to visit Benghazi. A meeting with SM in Benghazi is scheduled for June 18, 2023 to ensure the fulfillment of SM's rights under Libyan law.
 
Not only that, the Indonesian Embassy has also contacted the family and BP3MI NTB to convey handling steps. (Kevin Schreiber)

 
(FJR)

Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. Photo: Medcom

Peringatan!