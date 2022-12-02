English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Nearly 67 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 December 2022 19:08
Jakarta: Some 20,973 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine recently, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,260,097, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Monday.
 
Furthermore, 76,530 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine recently, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 66,938,549.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 

COVID-19 Update

 
The Indonesian government recorded 4,179 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,674,000.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 6,001 to 6,458,238.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 37 to 159,921.
 
(WAH)

