A series of activities will be held during the commemoration event. (Photo: medcom.id)
Surabaya Hosting World Anti-Corruption Day Event

Antara • 01 December 2022 16:17
Surabaya: Surabaya City, East Java, is hosting the World Anti-Corruption Day commemoration event on December 1-2, 2022, at the Grahadi State Building and Merah Putih Building, Suroboyo Square.
 
"Surabaya was selected because it is one of the strategic cities that become an anti-corruption 'lighthouse' in East Java," Region III Director of Coordination and Supervision at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Brig. Gen. Bahtiar Ujang Purnama stated here on Thursday.
 
Purnama said a series of activities will be held during the commemoration event, such as an anti-corruption seminar titled "Improving Governance of Non-metallic Minerals and Rocks (MBLB)", an exhibition of anti-corruption system products from each region in East Java, and public education for strengthening anti-corruption efforts.

At the event, the KPK invited governors from the six provinces of West Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, Yogyakarta, Central Java, and East Java as the host province, including ranks of the Indonesian Military and National Police, as well as the Prosecutor's Office.
 
Purnama expressed hope that Surabaya City would become a guiding beacon that can spread the anti-corruption movement to the East Java regions. In addition, he expressed optimism that Surabaya would become a pioneer of the anti-corruption village movement during the 2022 World Anti-Corruption Day.
 
"I hope Surabaya can become a lighthouse that guides regions or villages in East Java, calling for an anti-corruption movement," he remarked.
 
Meanwhile, Surabaya Mayor Eri Cahyadi invited his staff in the Surabaya city administration and the public to become entities that are anti-corruptive. He emphasized the need for the city government's steps in creating anti-corruption beings to start early.
 
"Therefore, we not only provide anti-corruption lessons to the city government staff but also provide education on the dangers of corruption to students," Cahyadi stated.

 
(WAH)

