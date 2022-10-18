Over 171.7 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

Furthermore, 255,658 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 64,592,062.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 2,164 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,460,285.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,431 to 6,284,382.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 158,345.