The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 171.7 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 October 2022 17:12
Jakarta: Some 294,104 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,713,069, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 255,658 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 64,592,062.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 2,164 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,460,285.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,431 to 6,284,382.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 158,345.
 
(WAH)

