Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D Fakhiri (Photo: medcom.id)
Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D Fakhiri (Photo: medcom.id)

1 Dead, 16 Injured after Clashes between Lukas Enembe's Supporters, Security Forces: Police

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 11 January 2023 13:35
Jakarta:  As many as 19 people were arrested after supporters of Papua Governor Lukas Enembe and security forces clashed in Jayapura on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D Fakhiri said on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. 
 
"One was shot dead," Mathius told reporters during an online press conference.
 
"Of course, as the regional police chief, I offer my condolences," stated Mathius.
 
The clashes broke out after the Papua Governor was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commision (KPK). The Papua governor was immediately flown from Papua to Jakarta.
 
Mathius said 19 people were arrested at two locations. Two people were arrested at the Papua Mobile Brigade Headquarters, while 17 people were arrested at Sentani Airport.

Moreover, as many as 16 people were injured due to the clashes. They are currently receiving treatment from health officials.
 
The Democrat Party cadre was arrested for being a suspect in three alleged corruption crimes. Now, he is in Jakarta and is undergoing health examinations at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital. 

 
(WAH)

