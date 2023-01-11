"One was shot dead," Mathius told reporters during an online press conference.
"Of course, as the regional police chief, I offer my condolences," stated Mathius.
The clashes broke out after the Papua Governor was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commision (KPK). The Papua governor was immediately flown from Papua to Jakarta.
Mathius said 19 people were arrested at two locations. Two people were arrested at the Papua Mobile Brigade Headquarters, while 17 people were arrested at Sentani Airport.
Moreover, as many as 16 people were injured due to the clashes. They are currently receiving treatment from health officials.
The Democrat Party cadre was arrested for being a suspect in three alleged corruption crimes. Now, he is in Jakarta and is undergoing health examinations at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital.