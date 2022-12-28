"We welcome this act of humanity by local communities and authorities in Indonesia," said Ann Maymann, UNHCR Representative in Indonesia, in a media release on Tuesday.
"These actions help to save human lives from certain death, ending torturous ordeals for many desperate people," she added.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Those rescued are exhausted and dehydrated after a month of being adrift in regional seas. UNHCR is attending those brought ashore, together with local authorities and humanitarian partner staff.
Many require urgent medical attention to stabilize their condition. The agency is also rushing more supplies and staff to help local communities and local authorities support those rescued.
More than 2000 desperate people are reported to have taken risky sea journeys in the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal this year. Nearly 200 have reportedly died. UNHCR has also received unconfirmed reports that one additional boat with some 180 people is still missing, with all passengers presumed dead.
Indonesia has helped to save 472 people in the past six weeks from four boats, showing its commitment and respect of basic humanitarian principles for people who face persecution and conflict. UNHCR urges other States to follow this example. Many others did not act despite numerous pleas and appeals for help.