Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 27 to 160,451. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 27 to 160,451. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Logs 1,297 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 December 2022 17:07
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,297  new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,711,703.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,781 to 6,525,525.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 27 to 160,451.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Over 68 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Over 68 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

World Bank Approves $1.69 Billion to Support Flood-Affected Areas in Pakistan

World Bank Approves $1.69 Billion to Support Flood-Affected Areas in Pakistan

Indonesia Trusted as Fiji Election Observer: Embassy

Indonesia Trusted as Fiji Election Observer: Embassy

