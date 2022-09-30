Putri Candrawathi Detained at Police Detention House

The detention was carried out after Ferdy Sambo's wife was declared healthy.
"Today, PC (Putri) has been detained at the detention house of the Police Headquarters," said National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo at the National Police Headquarters, South Jakarta, Jakarta on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Listyo said that previously Putri underwent a physical and psychological health examination in the Medical and Health Division of the Bareskrim.
The examination was carried out when Putri underwent mandatory reporting.
"We just received a report that her physical and psychological condition is currently in good condition," said the four-star general.
Apart from Putri and Ferdy, the other suspects are Ferdy's former driver, Kuat Ma'ruf, as well as Ferdy's aide, Brigadier Ricky Rizal and Bharada Eliezer.
The five suspects were charged with Article 340 of the Criminal Code on Premeditated Murder and Article 338 of the Criminal Code on Murder, in conjunction with Articles 55 and 56 of the Criminal Code.
The suspects may face death sentence or life imprisonment or up to 20 years in prison.
The files of the five suspects have been declared complete or P-21 by the Attorney General's Office.