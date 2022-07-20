English  
The 2022 IEMS is supported by various stakeholders. (Photo: medcom.id)
The 2022 IEMS is supported by various stakeholders. (Photo: medcom.id)

2022 Indonesia Electric Motor Show Supports Development of Electric Vehicles: BRIN

Antara • 20 July 2022 16:54
Jakarta: The 2022 Indonesia Electric Motor Show (IEMS) event supports the development of electric vehicles in Indonesia, the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) stated.
 
The 2022 IEMS is scheduled to be held on September 8-10 at the Jakarta Convention Center, Senayan, Jakarta.
 
"The 2022 IEMS is an event that is crucial to be held in order to disseminate information on the ecosystem of electric vehicles, especially the role of research and innovation in economic and social development," Head of BRIN Laksana Tri Handoko stated at the Focus Group Discussion and Soft Launch of the 2022 Indonesia Electric Motor Show (IEMS) at BRIN's BJ Habibie building, here on Wednesday.

Handoko noted that implementation of the 2022 IEMS is a form of support from BRIN, stakeholders, and electric vehicle manufacturers to boost the development of electric vehicles in Indonesia and create various new innovations.
 
"Hopefully, this event would strengthen the existing autonomous (electric vehicle) ecosystem, so that research and innovation activities can continue to develop to respond to the nation's challenges in the future," he affirmed.
 
Chairman of the 2022 IEMS committee, Barman Tambunan, stated that at least 30 players, including manufacturers in the electric vehicle industry, will participate in the event.
 
The 2022 IEMS is implemented on the basis of the concept of hybrid exhibition, seminar, talk show, webinar, research information provision, and several other activities, such as driving tests of various electric vehicles and visit to BRIN's laboratory.
 
The event is expected to be a platform for the transactions of electric vehicles and boost the interest of Indonesian people in electric vehicles.
 
The 2022 IEMS is supported by various stakeholders, such as the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Transportation, the National Energy Council, industries, PT Pertamina (Persero), PT PLN (Persero), PT LEN Industri (Persero), universities, and polytechnics that conduct several electric vehicle development activities in the country.

 
(WAH)
