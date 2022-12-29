English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi to Inaugurate Dam in West Nusa Tenggara

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2022 11:00
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo will carry out a series of activities during his working visit to West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province on Thursday, December 29 2022. 
 
Starting his activities, the Head of State will visit the Sila Market, Bima Regency. The President will hand over social assistance to street vendors and market traders.
 
"After that, in the same region the President will inspect a housing project in Tambe Village, Bolo District," said the Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin in a media release on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
 
After visiting Bima, Jokowi will head to Sumbawa Regency to inaugurate the Banyan Sila Dam. After that, the President will distribute social assistance to traders at Utan Traditional Market.
 
After all activities are completed, the President and his entourage will return to Jakarta.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!