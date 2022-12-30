Indonesia Officially Lifts Community Activity Restrictions

"Today the government has decided to revoke PPKM," President Jokowi said in a press conference here on Friday, December 30, 2022.
"So there are no more restrictions on crowds and movements of people," the Indonesian Head of State added.
In the past few days, in average, there were only 1.7 COVID-19 cases per 1 million population. Futhermore, the weekly positivity rate is 3.35 percent, while the bed occupancy rate is 4.79 percent.
"All of these are below the standards set by WHO. And all regencies/cities in Indonesia currently have PPKM level 1 status," President Jokowi said.
However, the Head of State still asked all residents to remain vigilant and alert. According to him, health protocols must still be implemented.
"First, the public must increase awareness and vigilance in dealing with the risk of COVID-19. Continue to wear masks at crowded and closed spaces," said President Jokowi.
