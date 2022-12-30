Over 10 Thousand Earthquakes Recorded in Indonesia Throughout 2022: BMKG

"The average number of earthquakes per year from 2008 to 2022 was 7,069. This year the number was above the average," Daryono said here on Friday.
"Since 2013 there has been a consistent increase in seismic activity," said Daryono.
Throughout 2022, the BMKG noted that there were 205 significant earthquakes. Meanwhile, destructive earthquakes occurred 22 times this year.
"At the end of this year, the most destructive earthquakes occurred in Western Java. They occured in Banten, then Cianjur, Sukabumi and Garut," he explained.
In addition, there were a number of earthquakes that caused fatalities, including the West Pasaman earthquake which resulted in 25 deaths and the Cianjur earthquake which resulted in 344 deaths.
"Currently BMKG operates quite a number of seismographs to monitor earthquakes in Indonesia. There are now 438 seismographs," he said.
Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami waves.