The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 174.8 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2022 22:00
Jakarta: Some 13,166 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,761,203, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Friday.
 
Furthermore, 42,820 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,506,318.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 552 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,719,327.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 904 to 6,545,132.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 160,593.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!