English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All art installations presented at the airport were created by local artists. (Photo: medcom.id)
All art installations presented at the airport were created by local artists. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bali Airport Artworks to Leave Impression on G20 Delegates: Tourism Minister

Antara • 07 November 2022 23:41
Jakarta: Various art installations displayed at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport aimed at promoting Indonesia's cultures and leaving a good impression on delegates of the G20 Summit, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno stated.
 
"Airport readiness is very important to give the delegates a (good) first impression, so they can feel the (warmth of) local hospitality that is one of Indonesia's strengths," the minister remarked in a statement received on Monday.
 
Hence, Uno lauded the art installations that are part of the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport's revitalization program.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the statement, the artworks can become a showcase for Indonesian cultural diversity and an effective tourism promotion media, so the summit's delegates, especially the heads of states, can gain a broader understanding of Indonesia.
 
The minister noted that through Indonesia’s 2022 G20 Presidency, the government has proven its capability of hosting a huge international event in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic
 
"It is expected that the trust of the world community will increase in Indonesia and strengthen Indonesia's status as a world-class, quality, and sustainable (tourism) destination," he stated.
 
In addition to displaying the artworks, state-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura (AP) I revitalized other sections of the airport: the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) and the VVIP building.
 
All art installations presented at the airport were created by local artists.
 
The artworks include "Paradise Scape" created by I Wayan Upadana that symbolizes harmonious beauty and serenity as well as "Wana Rupa Segara Gunung" created by Kadek Dwi Armika that reflected the Balinese belief on the life cycle.
 
Other installed arts are Raka Bernat’s "Palemahan" that is inspired by the Balinese philosophy of life called "Tri Hita Karana" as well as Gus Ari’s "The Tree of Life" that symbolizes the interconnectedness of all living creatures in the universe.
 
Meanwhile, the "Mataya Gate" created by Yoka Sara, which is placed between the check in and boarding room of the international departure terminal of the airport, signifies a wish for visitors to return home safely.
 
Other art installations comprise an innovative design studio Atelier Seni’s "Nawa Dewata" as well as Made Wiguna Valasara’s "Construction of the Universe."
 
The 2022 G20 Summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16, 2022. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The increase in tourist arrivals resulted from the reopening of entry points to Batam. (Photo: medcom.id)

Tourist Arrivals in Batam Up 30.29% in September 2022: BPS

Bunaken Festival Expected to Have Economic Impact: Tourism Ministry

Indonesia to Build World Class Health Tourism Special Economic Zone

BACA JUGA
G20 Collaboration to Help Restore Global Economy: BI Governor

G20 Collaboration to Help Restore Global Economy: BI Governor

English
G20
World Bank Supports Sustainable Land Management Practices in Brazil

World Bank Supports Sustainable Land Management Practices in Brazil

English
agriculture
Indonesia Adds 3,828 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 3,828 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PP Muhammadiyah: Pemilu 2024 Harus Menjadi Ajang Kontestasi Para Negarawan
Nasional

PP Muhammadiyah: Pemilu 2024 Harus Menjadi Ajang Kontestasi Para Negarawan

Hasil Undian Playoff Babak 16 besar Liga Europa: MU Bentrok dengan Barcelona
Olahraga

Hasil Undian Playoff Babak 16 besar Liga Europa: MU Bentrok dengan Barcelona

Jarak Tempuh Kendaraan Listrik Diragukan, DFSK Gelora E Diuji Antar Pulau
Otomotif

Jarak Tempuh Kendaraan Listrik Diragukan, DFSK Gelora E Diuji Antar Pulau

Menaker Masih Godok UMP 2023
Ekonomi

Menaker Masih Godok UMP 2023

Baru Balik dari AS, Pangeran Arab Saudi Dipenjara 30 Tahun Oleh Penguasa
Internasional

Baru Balik dari AS, Pangeran Arab Saudi Dipenjara 30 Tahun Oleh Penguasa

Keren! 2 Profesor IPB Masuk Top 100 Ilmuwan Terbaik Asia Bidang Marketing
Pendidikan

Keren! 2 Profesor IPB Masuk Top 100 Ilmuwan Terbaik Asia Bidang Marketing

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1
Teknologi

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane
Hiburan

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!