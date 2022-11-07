Bali Airport Artworks to Leave Impression on G20 Delegates: Tourism Minister

"Airport readiness is very important to give the delegates a (good) first impression, so they can feel the (warmth of) local hospitality that is one of Indonesia's strengths," the minister remarked in a statement received on Monday.
Hence, Uno lauded the art installations that are part of the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport's revitalization program.
According to the statement, the artworks can become a showcase for Indonesian cultural diversity and an effective tourism promotion media, so the summit's delegates, especially the heads of states, can gain a broader understanding of Indonesia.
The minister noted that through Indonesia’s 2022 G20 Presidency, the government has proven its capability of hosting a huge international event in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic
"It is expected that the trust of the world community will increase in Indonesia and strengthen Indonesia's status as a world-class, quality, and sustainable (tourism) destination," he stated.
In addition to displaying the artworks, state-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura (AP) I revitalized other sections of the airport: the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) and the VVIP building.
All art installations presented at the airport were created by local artists.
The artworks include "Paradise Scape" created by I Wayan Upadana that symbolizes harmonious beauty and serenity as well as "Wana Rupa Segara Gunung" created by Kadek Dwi Armika that reflected the Balinese belief on the life cycle.
Other installed arts are Raka Bernat’s "Palemahan" that is inspired by the Balinese philosophy of life called "Tri Hita Karana" as well as Gus Ari’s "The Tree of Life" that symbolizes the interconnectedness of all living creatures in the universe.
Meanwhile, the "Mataya Gate" created by Yoka Sara, which is placed between the check in and boarding room of the international departure terminal of the airport, signifies a wish for visitors to return home safely.
Other art installations comprise an innovative design studio Atelier Seni’s "Nawa Dewata" as well as Made Wiguna Valasara’s "Construction of the Universe."
The 2022 G20 Summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16, 2022.