It will be the largest defense industry expo in Southeast Asia. (Photo: medcom.id)
59 Countries to Take Part in Indo Defence Expo & Forum: Minister

Antara • 28 October 2022 11:15
Jakarta: As many as 59 countries have confirmed their participation in the Indo Defence 2022 Expo and Forum, which will be held in Jakarta from November 2–5, 2022, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has said.
 
It will be the largest defense industry expo in Southeast Asia, he added during a press conference in Jakarta on Thursday.
 
"In total, there will be 905 defense companies from 59 countries. The number will likely increase to 60 as we are waiting for confirmation from one country," he informed.

He said 155 out of the 905 defense companies at the expo will be from Indonesia.
 
The expo will be held at three different venues in Jakarta: Jiexpo Kemayoran in Central Jakarta, Pondok Dayung Naval Base in North Jakarta, and the south apron of the Halim Perdanakusuma Airbase in East Jakarta.
 
A total of 21 ministerial-level officials, military commanders, and chiefs of staff from various countries will attend the event, he said.
 
The expo themed “peace, prosperity, strong defense” was originally planned in 2020. However, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, it could only be held this year, the minister said.
 
Its theme is designed to send a message that peace and prosperity will be difficult to achieve without a strong defense, he added.
 
"So, defense must be accompanied by a strong defense. Defense is like insurance. It is difficult to have a good car without insurance in the modern world. So, we don't hope for an accident, but in reality, humans experience unpredictable things, and so do human civilizations and national history," he said.
 
He further said that no single country in the world intends to become embroiled in a war with another country, but in reality, war can happen.

 
(WAH)

