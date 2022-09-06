Indonesia Continues Level Public Activity Restrictions

"All Indonesian regions status is in level 1. Still, we must continue to be vigilant since the positivity rate for the past 30 days is still above the normal standard of five percent set by the WHO," the Director General of Regional Administration of the Home Affairs Ministry Safrizal Z said through an electronic message received here on Tuesday.
The decision is regulated in the Instruction of Home Affairs Minister (Inmendagri) Number 42 of 2022 for Java and Bali area, as well as Inmendagri Number 43 of 2022 for Outside Java and Bali area which both will be effective until October 3, 2022.
He said the decision is taken through assessments despite the COVID-19 situation in Indonesia experiencing a downward trend during the past week.
"According to the results of the recent restriction assessment and considerations from experts, it is decided that all regions in Indonesia are still at level 1,” he stated.
Safrizal said the implementation of Inmendagri was not much different from the earlier ones.
Several changes in PPKM regulations, especially outside the Java-Bali area, included the adjustment of entrances for overseas travelers according to the Addendum of Circular Letter of COVID-19 Task Force Number 25 of 2022 concerning health protocols for overseas travel activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the regional governments must continue to collaborate to increase the coverage of booster dose vaccination since the latest regulation requires travelers who are using public transportation, especially trains and aircraft, to have taken the third vaccine shot.
"We always highlight the importance of accelerating the booster dose vaccination, which is still below 30 percent nationally," he said.
Safrizal urged regional heads to synergize with all parties in encouraging vaccination in community centers.