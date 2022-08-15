Indonesians Encouraged to Continue to Implement Health Protocols

Jakarta: The COVID-19 Handling Task Force has reiterated the importance of vaccination to protect against COVID-19.
However, Indonesians who have received COVID-19 vaccines must continue to implement health protocols.
"We remind you that vaccinations do not make us totally immune from COVID-19 transmission," said the spokesman of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force Wiku Adisasmito, in a written statement, Monday, August 15, 2022.
Wiku said this could be seen from the five regions that contributed the highest number of cases of COVID-19.
The five provinces are Jakarta, West Java, Banten, East Java, and Bali.
"The booster vaccination coverage in these areas is not far from the national average," he explained.
Wiku hopes that the implementation of health protocols will become a lifestyle that cannot be separated from people's daily lives.