Jakarta: People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has said that the government must continue the development of Indonesia's new capital.
According to the Golkar Party politician, this project should not be hindered by a leadership sucession at the national level.
"The relocation of the capital must not be stopped because of a change in national leadership," said the MPR Speaker during the 2022 Annual Session in commemoration of the 77th Anniversary of Indonesia at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Located in East Kalimantan, Nusantara is projected to become a hub for the national and regional economy.
"Not only that, new capital's development is expected to be a catalyst and encourage Indonesia to make technological innovations," he said.
In the morningmorning, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will deliver the State of the Union speech in front of lawmakers, members of the Cabinet and honorary guests.
In the afternoon, the Head of State will hand over the Bill of the State Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year and Its Financial Note to the DPR leadership.