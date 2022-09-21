Indonesia Detected 2,384 Covid-19 Cases Today

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients has also increased. The number is 2,991 people.
"So, 6,231,970 patients have recovered," wrote the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
The number of patients who died from COVID-19 increased by 18 today. Thus, there were 157,948 deaths due to the virus.
Meanwhile, active cases decreased by 625 to 25,410 people. Covid-19 has spread to 34 provinces and 510 regencies/cities.
The COVID-19 Handling Task Force said that the condition of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia was getting under control. The public is advised not to relax their vigilance against the spread of the virus.
"This must be maintained and improved continuously so that cases remain safe," said the spokesman for the COVID-19 Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, in a teleconference in Jakarta, Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Wiku said that this vigilance could be realized through the discipline of health protocols. The trick is to wear a mask properly and correctly, keep your distance, and wash your hands with soap.
"Then, increase the coverage of the third dose of vaccine and remind relatives who have not been vaccinated," he said.