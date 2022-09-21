English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Peoples line-up for covid-19 vaccine shot in Banda Aceh. Photo: AFP
Peoples line-up for covid-19 vaccine shot in Banda Aceh. Photo: AFP

Indonesia Detected 2,384 Covid-19 Cases Today

Fajar Nugraha • 21 September 2022 18:51
Jakarta: COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 2,384 on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The total number of positive confirmed cases in Indonesia reached 6,415,328 people.
 
The number of recovered COVID-19 patients has also increased. The number is 2,991 people.
 
"So, 6,231,970 patients have recovered," wrote the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The number of patients who died from COVID-19 increased by 18 today. Thus, there were 157,948 deaths due to the virus.
 
Meanwhile, active cases decreased by 625 to 25,410 people. Covid-19 has spread to 34 provinces and 510 regencies/cities.
 
The COVID-19 Handling Task Force said that the condition of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia was getting under control. The public is advised not to relax their vigilance against the spread of the virus.
 
"This must be maintained and improved continuously so that cases remain safe," said the spokesman for the COVID-19 Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, in a teleconference in Jakarta, Thursday, August 18, 2022.
 
Wiku said that this vigilance could be realized through the discipline of health protocols. The trick is to wear a mask properly and correctly, keep your distance, and wash your hands with soap.
 
"Then, increase the coverage of the third dose of vaccine and remind relatives who have not been vaccinated," he said.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Only one in seven COVID-19 infections are being detected in Africa.

6 in 7 COVID-19 Infections Go Undetected in Africa: WHO

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Palestinian Murder Suspect Found Hanged in Tel Aviv

Palestinian Murder Suspect Found Hanged in Tel Aviv

English
palestine
Govt Claims Seriously Resolve 13 Severe Human Rights Cases

Govt Claims Seriously Resolve 13 Severe Human Rights Cases

English
Mahfud MD
Minister Duddridge Representing UK Delegates at G20 Trade Meeting

Minister Duddridge Representing UK Delegates at G20 Trade Meeting

English
G20
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Monako Konfirmasi Menghelat F1 hingga 2025
Olahraga

Monako Konfirmasi Menghelat F1 hingga 2025

Sri Mulyani Perbarui Kerja Sama Ekonomi RI-Australia
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Perbarui Kerja Sama Ekonomi RI-Australia

Wah! 2.384 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

Wah! 2.384 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Putin Umumkan Mobilisasi Militer, Pertanda Perang Berlanjut?
Internasional

Putin Umumkan Mobilisasi Militer, Pertanda Perang Berlanjut?

Inpres No.7/2022 Diteken, Kemenperin
Otomotif

Inpres No.7/2022 Diteken, Kemenperin "Dipecut" Produksi EV Dipercepat

Adam Levine Bantah Selingkuh, tapi Akui Suka Goda Perempuan Lain
Hiburan

Adam Levine Bantah Selingkuh, tapi Akui Suka Goda Perempuan Lain

Nvidia Resmi Luncurkan RTX 4090 dan 2 Model RTX 4080
Teknologi

Nvidia Resmi Luncurkan RTX 4090 dan 2 Model RTX 4080

Kerangka Proposal: Pengertian, Urutan, dan Cara Membuatnya
Pendidikan

Kerangka Proposal: Pengertian, Urutan, dan Cara Membuatnya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!