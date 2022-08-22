English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Hands Out Social Assistance Packages in Sidoarjo

Antara • 22 August 2022 20:50
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana visited Larangan Market, Sidoarjo, East Java, to meet market merchants and distribute social assistance packages to residents.
 
The president arrived at the market on Monday at 11:40 a.m. local time (UTC +7) and was welcomed by Sidoarjo District Head Ahmad Muhdlor Adi, Sidoarjo District Industry and Trade Office Head Ec. Tjarda, and Larangan Market Head Maslucha.
 
According to the statement received from the Presidential Secretariat here, the president and the first lady greeted and interacted with merchants tending to their stalls during their visit.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Jokowi and Iriana also distributed social assistance packages directly to recipients gathered at the market.
 
Yanti, a laundry worker receiving the benefits, expressed her gratitude to President Jokowi for the assistance and hoped it would benefit her family.
 
Meanwhile, Mahmudah, also a laundry worker, was pleased to be able to meet the president and receive the assistance directly from him. The president told her and other benefit recipients to use the benefit as extra capital for their businesses, she remarked.
 
"Regarding the social assistance, (the president told us to) use the money for businesses," Mahmudah remarked.
 
Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, and East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa accompanied the president and the first lady during their visit to Larangan Market.
 
The visit to Larangan Market is part of the president's itinerary on the second day of his working visit to East Java.
 
According to the Presidential Secretariat's statement, the president is expected to hand over some three thousand land certificates to residents of the districts of Sidoarjo, Gresik, and Malang as well as Malang City at the Gelora Delta Stadium after visiting the market.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Nearly 59.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Govt

Nearly 59.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Govt

English
vaccine
Bali Police Deploy 2,514 Officers to Secure G20 Events

Bali Police Deploy 2,514 Officers to Secure G20 Events

English
police
Indonesia's State Pharmaceutical, Hospital Holdings to Merge: Bio Farma

Indonesia's State Pharmaceutical, Hospital Holdings to Merge: Bio Farma

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bio Farma Bidik Vaksin Indovac Raih Izin BPOM September
Ekonomi

Bio Farma Bidik Vaksin Indovac Raih Izin BPOM September

Wapres Dorong Polri Terus Berbenah dan Berantas Judi <i>Online</i>
Nasional

Wapres Dorong Polri Terus Berbenah dan Berantas Judi Online

Israel Luncurkan Penerbangan Bagi Warga Palestina di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Israel Luncurkan Penerbangan Bagi Warga Palestina di Tepi Barat

Lancang! Ray Prasetya Dihujat karena Cium BCL di Atas Panggung
Hiburan

Lancang! Ray Prasetya Dihujat karena Cium BCL di Atas Panggung

Wah, Kini Sudah Ada Garansi Mobil Hingga 1 Juta Kilometer
Otomotif

Wah, Kini Sudah Ada Garansi Mobil Hingga 1 Juta Kilometer

Persib Resmi Perkenalkan Luis Milla Sebagai Pelatih Anyar
Olahraga

Persib Resmi Perkenalkan Luis Milla Sebagai Pelatih Anyar

Guru non PNS Lolos Seleksi PPPK 2021, Ini Mekanisme Pembayaran TPG dan TKG
Pendidikan

Guru non PNS Lolos Seleksi PPPK 2021, Ini Mekanisme Pembayaran TPG dan TKG

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?
Teknologi

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!