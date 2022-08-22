President Jokowi Hands Out Social Assistance Packages in Sidoarjo

The president arrived at the market on Monday at 11:40 a.m. local time (UTC +7) and was welcomed by Sidoarjo District Head Ahmad Muhdlor Adi, Sidoarjo District Industry and Trade Office Head Ec. Tjarda, and Larangan Market Head Maslucha.
According to the statement received from the Presidential Secretariat here, the president and the first lady greeted and interacted with merchants tending to their stalls during their visit.
Jokowi and Iriana also distributed social assistance packages directly to recipients gathered at the market.
Yanti, a laundry worker receiving the benefits, expressed her gratitude to President Jokowi for the assistance and hoped it would benefit her family.
Meanwhile, Mahmudah, also a laundry worker, was pleased to be able to meet the president and receive the assistance directly from him. The president told her and other benefit recipients to use the benefit as extra capital for their businesses, she remarked.
"Regarding the social assistance, (the president told us to) use the money for businesses," Mahmudah remarked.
Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, and East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa accompanied the president and the first lady during their visit to Larangan Market.
The visit to Larangan Market is part of the president's itinerary on the second day of his working visit to East Java.
According to the Presidential Secretariat's statement, the president is expected to hand over some three thousand land certificates to residents of the districts of Sidoarjo, Gresik, and Malang as well as Malang City at the Gelora Delta Stadium after visiting the market.