Govt Promises Dispatching Cooking Oil Stocks for Maluku, Papua

Bogor: Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan vowed to immediately send supplies of cooking oil in large quantities to Papua and Maluku, considering that the price of cooking oil was still relatively high in both regions.
The price of cooking oil in Papua and Maluku is Rp23 thousand per liter, and there is no bulk cooking oil in the two regions, Hasan stated after monitoring the prices of basic necessities in Cibinong Market here on Friday.
The minister intends to immediately cooperate with state-owned ship operator PT Pelayaran Nasional Indonesia (Pelni) to transport large quantities of cooking oil to Papua and Maluku.
"I admit that we are currently preparing (the supply) for Papua. We will send large quantities (of cooking oil supplies) to Papua and Maluku," he remarked.
The minister noted that the price of cooking oil could be brought under control in several regions to reach Rp14 thousand per liter.
In the regions of Java, Bali, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi, mostly, cooking oil was priced at Rp14 thousand, or even under Rp14 thousand per liter, Hasan stated.
Apart from the price of cooking oil, based on his visit to Cibinong Market, Hasan said that prices of several basic commodities had also decreased.
Some of the basic commodities whose prices had decreased significantly are chilli and shallot.
From being earlier priced at Rp70 thousand per kilogram, the price of shallot had decreased to Rp40 thousand per kilogram, he stated.
The price of chilli, earlier costing Rp150 thousand per kilogram, had decreased to Rp70 thousand per kilogram, he remarked.
Earlier, the Ministry of Trade launched cooking oil in simple packaging for the brand Minyak Kita sold for Rp14 thousand per liter as part of the government's efforts to facilitate people in receiving cooking oil stocks.