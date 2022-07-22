English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The minister intends to immediately cooperate with state-owned ship operator PT Pelayaran Nasional Indonesia (Pelni) (Photo: medcom.id)
The minister intends to immediately cooperate with state-owned ship operator PT Pelayaran Nasional Indonesia (Pelni) (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Promises Dispatching Cooking Oil Stocks for Maluku, Papua

Antara • 22 July 2022 19:07
Bogor: Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan vowed to immediately send supplies of cooking oil in large quantities to Papua and Maluku, considering that the price of cooking oil was still relatively high in both regions.
 
The price of cooking oil in Papua and Maluku is Rp23 thousand per liter, and there is no bulk cooking oil in the two regions, Hasan stated after monitoring the prices of basic necessities in Cibinong Market here on Friday.
 
The minister intends to immediately cooperate with state-owned ship operator PT Pelayaran Nasional Indonesia (Pelni) to transport large quantities of cooking oil to Papua and Maluku.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I admit that we are currently preparing (the supply) for Papua. We will send large quantities (of cooking oil supplies) to Papua and Maluku," he remarked.
 
The minister noted that the price of cooking oil could be brought under control in several regions to reach Rp14 thousand per liter.
 
In the regions of Java, Bali, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi, mostly, cooking oil was priced at Rp14 thousand, or even under Rp14 thousand per liter, Hasan stated.
 
Apart from the price of cooking oil, based on his visit to Cibinong Market, Hasan said that prices of several basic commodities had also decreased.
 
Some of the basic commodities whose prices had decreased significantly are chilli and shallot.
 
From being earlier priced at Rp70 thousand per kilogram, the price of shallot had decreased to Rp40 thousand per kilogram, he stated.
 
The price of chilli, earlier costing Rp150 thousand per kilogram, had decreased to Rp70 thousand per kilogram, he remarked.
 
Earlier, the Ministry of Trade launched cooking oil in simple packaging for the brand Minyak Kita sold for Rp14 thousand per liter as part of the government's efforts to facilitate people in receiving cooking oil stocks.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
House Mulls Proposal to Merge Buffer Cities with Jakarta

House Mulls Proposal to Merge Buffer Cities with Jakarta

English
jakarta
Ministry Approaches Family of Victim of Deadly Bullying in Tasikmalaya

Ministry Approaches Family of Victim of Deadly Bullying in Tasikmalaya

English
children
Infrastructure Development Expected to Boost Tourism in Labuan Bajo

Infrastructure Development Expected to Boost Tourism in Labuan Bajo

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mendag Segera Kirim Minyak Goreng ke Papua-Maluku dengan Jumlah Besar
Ekonomi

Mendag Segera Kirim Minyak Goreng ke Papua-Maluku dengan Jumlah Besar

8 Terduga Teroris Ditangkap di Aceh
Nasional

8 Terduga Teroris Ditangkap di Aceh

Marak Kekerasan Seksual, Wakil Ketua MPR: Perbaiki Sistem Pendidikan
Pendidikan

Marak Kekerasan Seksual, Wakil Ketua MPR: Perbaiki Sistem Pendidikan

Gelombang Panas Eropa Capai Polandia, Yunani saat Bergerak ke timur
Internasional

Gelombang Panas Eropa Capai Polandia, Yunani saat Bergerak ke timur

DFSK Mini EV Diperuntukan Mendukung Mobilitas Perkotaan
Otomotif

DFSK Mini EV Diperuntukan Mendukung Mobilitas Perkotaan

Enzy Storia Bersyukur Belum Menikah
Hiburan

Enzy Storia Bersyukur Belum Menikah

10 Trofi Sepak Bola Paling Mahal di Dunia (Bagian 2 - Habis)
Olahraga

10 Trofi Sepak Bola Paling Mahal di Dunia (Bagian 2 - Habis)

Kepopuleran Stray Juga Dirasakan Kucing dan Anjing di Seluruh Dunia
Teknologi

Kepopuleran Stray Juga Dirasakan Kucing dan Anjing di Seluruh Dunia

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!