English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta's Sarinah Building Reopens as Major Refurbishment Completed

English jakarta sarinah covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 21 March 2022 16:51
Jakarta: Sarinah Building that hosts the Sarinah Department Store on MH Thamrin Road, Central Jakarta, has been reopened since Monday following major refurbishment on the building conducted since 2020.
 
As observed by ANTARA on Monday, several tenants on the ground floor, including a batik cloth store and restaurants, have reopened, while other tenants had not yet reopened.
 
An exhibition presenting the history of Sarinah Building since its inauguration in 1966 and its early era until the major refurbishment that was commenced in 2020 and completed this year is also present on the ground floor.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On the first floor, visitors could access another section of the Sarinah Department Store at the left side of the escalator.
 
Other tenants on the first floor, mostly serving food and beverages, are bakeries, restaurants offering Indonesian and Japanese cuisine, and coffee shops.
 
Visitors could access more restaurants that serve Indonesian, Japanese, and European cuisines on the second floor. Other tenants on the second floor are a hair salon and a spa. Some restaurants have begun serving customers.
 
Up to the third floor, visitors could access another part of the Sarinah Department Store that offers souvenir and home furniture products, such as wayang puppet, rattan and bamboo products, and wall decorations.
 
The fourth floor of Sarinah Building is yet to be opened to the public, and the building's management is yet to inform about tenants that will occupy the fourth floor.
 
According to State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir in September last year, Sarinah Building was earlier planned to be reopened in August 2022, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reopening was deferred to March this year.
 
Thohir remarked that Sarinah will continue to be treated as part of history by implementing a new system and business model.
 
"I think it proves that history should not be forgotten. This is where Sarinah continues to be a part of history, but with a new ecosystem and business model," he added. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 154.3 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 154.3 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Adds 4,699 COVID-19 Cases, 154 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 4,699 COVID-19 Cases, 154 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Mandalika Circuit Attracts International Racing Organisers: Minister

Mandalika Circuit Attracts International Racing Organisers: Minister

English
mandalika circuit
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pendapatan SBM ITB Meroket, Orang Tua Pertanyakan Kualitas Pendidikan Malah Menurun
Pendidikan

Pendapatan SBM ITB Meroket, Orang Tua Pertanyakan Kualitas Pendidikan Malah Menurun

154,3 Juta Orang Tuntas Divaksinasi per 21 Maret
Nasional

154,3 Juta Orang Tuntas Divaksinasi per 21 Maret

Harga Minyak Goreng Indonesia Paling Murah di ASEAN
Ekonomi

Harga Minyak Goreng Indonesia Paling Murah di ASEAN

Pesawat China Eastern Berpenumpang 133 Orang Jatuh di Guangxi
Internasional

Pesawat China Eastern Berpenumpang 133 Orang Jatuh di Guangxi

Honda & Sony Sepakat Produksi Mobil Listrik Vision-S 02
Otomotif

Honda & Sony Sepakat Produksi Mobil Listrik Vision-S 02

Netflix Kembali Adaptasi Game ke Animasi, Kini Giliran Tekken
Teknologi

Netflix Kembali Adaptasi Game ke Animasi, Kini Giliran Tekken

Enzy Storia Lakukan Riset Khusus Sebelum Jadi Istri Rio Dewanto
Hiburan

Enzy Storia Lakukan Riset Khusus Sebelum Jadi Istri Rio Dewanto

Real Madrid Luluh Lantak Dipermalukan Barcelona
Olahraga

Real Madrid Luluh Lantak Dipermalukan Barcelona

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!