English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta Formula E Circuit to Be Tested Soon

English jakarta Formula E sports
Antara • 13 April 2022 11:02
Jakarta: The Jakarta Formula E organizing committee has said that the pre-test of the Formula E circuit will likely be held at the end of April or early May 2022.
 
This would be undertaken to adjust to the schedule of the electric car racing federation, Formula E Operation (FEO), it added.
 
"The circuit must be tested to check its readiness," vice president of the Formula E communication organizing committee, Iman Sjafei, said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


FEO will determine the certainty of the pre-test, including approval for the feasibility or homologation of the 2.4-kilometer circuit, he added.
 
FEO has been in Jakarta since a few months ago and has also supervised the construction of the circuit, he added.
 
"They have actually been here for a few months, monitoring the circuit construction. Later, they will tell us regarding the right time for the homologation test," Sjafei informed.
 
The circuit asphalting project was completed on April 10, 2022, he said.
 
Right now, the committee is building complete supporting facilities, including guardrails and stands.
 
After the installation of supporting facilities is complete, the circuit will be re-paved to ensure the smoothness of the track.
 
"We still have homework to build the fence, grandstand, and tribune to beautify the paddock. There will be several bridges crossing the circuit as supporting equipment," he noted.
 
The electric car racing sports event in Jakarta or the Jakarta E-Prix will take place on June 4, 2022, or in 52 days.
 
The committee previously said that there would be a total of 50 thousand tickets for sale, with the cheapest priced at Rp350 thousand and the most expensive costing millions of rupiah.
 
Earlier, the person in charge of the Formula E circuit project from PT Jaya Konstruksi, Ari Wibowo, had said that the budget for the construction of the Formula E circuit has reached Rp60 billion. The figure has increased when compared to the price at the tender auction of Rp50 billion. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Anticipates Threat of Omicron Subvariants during Eid Exodus

Indonesia Anticipates Threat of Omicron Subvariants during Eid Exodus

English
covid-19
FIBA World Cup Arena Planned to Be Completed by January 2023

FIBA World Cup Arena Planned to Be Completed by January 2023

English
sports
Army Chief of Staff Inspects Patrol Troops at Indonesia-PNG Border

Army Chief of Staff Inspects Patrol Troops at Indonesia-PNG Border

English
security
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Diam-Diam, Mercedes-Benz Sudah Jualan Truk Euro 4 Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Diam-Diam, Mercedes-Benz Sudah Jualan Truk Euro 4 Di Indonesia

Serahkan Bansos di Pasar Harjamukti, Presiden: Jangan Buat Beli HP
Nasional

Serahkan Bansos di Pasar Harjamukti, Presiden: Jangan Buat Beli HP

Sri Mulyani Prediksi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Capai 5% di Kuartal I-2022
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Prediksi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Capai 5% di Kuartal I-2022

Polisi New York Ungkap Pelaku Penembakan Stasiun Kereta Bawah Tanah
Internasional

Polisi New York Ungkap Pelaku Penembakan Stasiun Kereta Bawah Tanah

Djokovic Tersingkir dari Petenis Non Unggulan di Monte Carlo
Olahraga

Djokovic Tersingkir dari Petenis Non Unggulan di Monte Carlo

Kemendikbudristek Buka 758 Ribu Formasi Guru PPPK di 2022
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Buka 758 Ribu Formasi Guru PPPK di 2022

Voice of Baceprot Kesal Sering Dilihat dari Penampilan, Bukan Musiknya
Hiburan

Voice of Baceprot Kesal Sering Dilihat dari Penampilan, Bukan Musiknya

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm
Teknologi

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!