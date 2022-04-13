Jakarta Formula E Circuit to Be Tested Soon

Jakarta: The Jakarta Formula E organizing committee has said that the pre-test of the Formula E circuit will likely be held at the end of April or early May 2022.
This would be undertaken to adjust to the schedule of the electric car racing federation, Formula E Operation (FEO), it added.
"The circuit must be tested to check its readiness," vice president of the Formula E communication organizing committee, Iman Sjafei, said in Jakarta on Tuesday.
FEO will determine the certainty of the pre-test, including approval for the feasibility or homologation of the 2.4-kilometer circuit, he added.
FEO has been in Jakarta since a few months ago and has also supervised the construction of the circuit, he added.
"They have actually been here for a few months, monitoring the circuit construction. Later, they will tell us regarding the right time for the homologation test," Sjafei informed.
The circuit asphalting project was completed on April 10, 2022, he said.
Right now, the committee is building complete supporting facilities, including guardrails and stands.
After the installation of supporting facilities is complete, the circuit will be re-paved to ensure the smoothness of the track.
"We still have homework to build the fence, grandstand, and tribune to beautify the paddock. There will be several bridges crossing the circuit as supporting equipment," he noted.
The electric car racing sports event in Jakarta or the Jakarta E-Prix will take place on June 4, 2022, or in 52 days.
The committee previously said that there would be a total of 50 thousand tickets for sale, with the cheapest priced at Rp350 thousand and the most expensive costing millions of rupiah.
Earlier, the person in charge of the Formula E circuit project from PT Jaya Konstruksi, Ari Wibowo, had said that the budget for the construction of the Formula E circuit has reached Rp60 billion. The figure has increased when compared to the price at the tender auction of Rp50 billion.