Each child will receive the Sinovac vaccine at an interval of 28 days before being administered the second vaccine dose.
Each child will receive the Sinovac vaccine at an interval of 28 days before being administered the second vaccine dose.

Bogor Targets Completing Coverage of First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose among Children by Mid-January 2022

English covid-19 vaccination west java
Antara • 16 December 2021 16:25
Bogor: The Bogor city government in West Java has targeted the complete coverage of the first vaccine dose among the city's children aged 6-11 years to be achieved by January 15, 2022.
 
"I have said during my recent inspection that child vaccination must be conducted daily. I also urge public health centers to be active in accruing data of children in their localities," Bogor City Mayor Bima Arya Sugiarto stated here on Thursday.
 
Sugiarto had recently paid a visit to the Kawungluwuk state primary school in North Bogor Sub-district and Mongol Village in Central Bogor Sub-district to observe vaccination drives for children in the city.

The mayor informed that in order to collect the data of child vaccine recipients, the municipal education office will coordinate with administrators of primary-level schools to collect data for pupils enrolled in their school.
 
Apart from the education office, public health centers in sub-districts will also conduct data collection for children not enrolled in schools, he remarked.
 
Each child will receive the Sinovac vaccine at an interval of 28 days before being administered the second vaccine dose, the mayor stated.
 
He made assurance that out of the total of 100,862 children aged 6-11 years registered in the city database, the authority will not exclude any eligible child from receiving the vaccine dose.
 
"The conceived procedure for child vaccination has been ready for implementation, and we just need to collect children's data from primary schools and health centers," Sugiarto remarked.
 
Meanwhile, Bogor City education office head Hanafi stated that his office had coordinated with the municipal health office to organize vaccination drives at primary schools in the city.
 
He reiterated that all children in the city, as long as they are healthy and within the age limit, are eligible to receive the vaccine.
 
"All primary schools have been readied for the vaccination drive, and while the school prepares the location, the health office provides the vaccinators," Hanafi stated.

 
