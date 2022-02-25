Jokowi Inaugurates Hydropower Plants in Sulawesi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the 515-MW hydroelectric power plant (HPP) of Poso Energy in Poso, Central Sulawesi, and the 90-MW HPP of Malea Energy in Tana Toraja, South Sulawesi, on Friday.
The existence of HPPs would support the energy transition process, from fossils to new renewable energy, according to Jokowi.
"We know that the world has urged, invited, and supported all nations to conduct energy transition from fossils to green energy," the president remarked in Poso District, Central Sulawesi.
Jokowi acknowledged that the switch from using fossil energy, such as coal, to green energy was no easy task, as Indonesia had been relying on several coal-fired power plants to supply its electricity.
Hence, the president lauded the industry players -- Poso Energy and Malea Energy -- for helping to build the two new green energy-based power plants.
"Once again, I really laud what the Kalla Group has done in terms of building a hydroelectric power plant in Central Sulawesi that will also be completed in Mamuju (West Sulawesi) and in Kerinci (western part of Sumatra)," Jokowi explained.
The head of state emphasized that the transition to clean energy must continue. Meanwhile, Indonesia already has a globally-agreed target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 29 percent by 2030 against a business-as-usual baseline scenario and achieve its net zero emissions target by 2060.
"These targets are not easy to pursue because it is necessary to strike a balance between the growth of demand and electricity. There should not be excessive electricity supply that is burdening to PT PLN (state electricity firm)," President Jokowi stated.
Attendees at the launch of HPPs of Poso Energy and Malea Energy were the former 10th and 12th vice president Jusuf Kalla, SOEs Minister Erick Thohir, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif, State Secretary Minister Pratikno, and Central Sulawesi Governor Rusdy Mastura.