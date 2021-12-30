Govt Urged to Continue to Cooperate with NU

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Wednesday (12/29), received a visit from Chairperson-elect of Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Council (PBNU) Yahya Cholil Staquf at Bogor Presidential Palace.
The Chairperson-elect of Indonesia’s largest grassroots Muslim organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), came to report the results of the organization’s 34th National Congress that was held on December 22-24 in Lampung province.
"I reported the results of the 34th Muktamar of Nahdlatul Ulama, of whom I was elected as the Chairperson of PBNU for the period of 2021-2026, while K.H. Miftachul Achyar was declared as the Rais Aam (Supreme Leader). I also reported the results agreed during the Muktamar regarding programs, agendas that will certainly be closely related to prospects of cooperation, including with the Government,” Yahya said in a press statement after the meeting, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
According to Gus Yahya, as he is better known as, the Indonesian Government and NU share the same responsibility to foster, maintain, and build Indonesia.
NU and the Indonesian Government, he added, must continue to cooperate closely to carry out the responsibility.
HE also expressed hope that he can improve the organization’s consolidation in order to turn NU into an agent of transformation.