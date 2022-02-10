3,216 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

Jakarta: As many as 3,216 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex increased by 441 compared to the previous day.
"There are 1,550 males and 1,666 females," the spokesman said here on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the number of patients who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta remained unchanged at 2,124 this morning.
"There are 932 males and 1,192 females," he stated.