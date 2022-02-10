English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The number increased by 441 compared to the previous day. (Photo: medcom)
The number increased by 441 compared to the previous day. (Photo: medcom)

3,216 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 10 February 2022 13:58
Jakarta: As many as 3,216 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex increased by 441 compared to the previous day.
 
"There are 1,550 males and 1,666 females," the spokesman said here on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of patients who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta remained unchanged at 2,124 this morning.
 
"There are 932 males and 1,192 females," he stated.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Task Force Confirms 39 Omicron Cases in Papua Province

Task Force Confirms 39 Omicron Cases in Papua Province

English
Papua
President Jokowi Accentuates G20's Role in Building Global Health Architecture

President Jokowi Accentuates G20's Role in Building Global Health Architecture

English
president joko widodo
133.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

133.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
40.618 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

40.618 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

BKF: <i>Travel Bubble</i> Dorong Pertumbuhan Ekonomi di Daerah Wisata
Ekonomi

BKF: Travel Bubble Dorong Pertumbuhan Ekonomi di Daerah Wisata

Beasiswa IFA Paris 2022 Dibuka, Gratis Kuliah Fashion S1 dan S2 di Prancis
Pendidikan

Beasiswa IFA Paris 2022 Dibuka, Gratis Kuliah Fashion S1 dan S2 di Prancis

Tiga Hari Krusial di Sirkuit Mandalika
Olahraga

Tiga Hari Krusial di Sirkuit Mandalika

COVAX Potong Jatah Vaksin Covid-19 Korut Usai Pengiriman Selalu Ditolak
Internasional

COVAX Potong Jatah Vaksin Covid-19 Korut Usai Pengiriman Selalu Ditolak

Masuk Majalah Forbes, Raffi Ahmad dan Nagita Slavina Dijuluki 'The Sultans of Content'
Hiburan

Masuk Majalah Forbes, Raffi Ahmad dan Nagita Slavina Dijuluki 'The Sultans of Content'

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa
Teknologi

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!