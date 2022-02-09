Press Inputs, Criticism Essential for National Development: President Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reiterated the significance of criticism and inputs from the press community for national development by ensuring the central government and regional authorities work in unison for the people's interest.
"Criticism, inputs, and support from the press community is essential (for the national development)," Jokowi noted in his National Press Day remarks delivered through an online video from the Bogor Palace, West Java, on Wednesday.
Indonesia, as one of the major democratic countries in the world, recognizes press freedom as an essential foundation for national development, he remarked.
The president also affirmed that press freedom and protection of journalists' profession had been safeguarded by national laws.
He highlighted that criticism and inputs from the press community are essential to ensure the central government and regional authorities will work in unison at the same pace and frequency.
"(The press is essential) to ensure that government officials from the central authority to the regional and village levels work on the same frequency and harbor the same vision for our country, for an advanced Indonesia," Jokowi remarked.
The press community is also essential to remind the government of mistakes and shortcomings, to push government officials that are sluggish in their work, as well as to laud government progress and national achievements, he added.
The president then, representing Indonesia's people and nation, conveyed National Press Day greetings to the national press community during his remarks.
Jokowi also expressed gratitude to the press community for its persistence in advancing positive and useful information to bolster public confidence and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.