President Jokowi Gives 6 Directives on 2024 General Elections

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave six directives regarding the implementation of the 2024 general elections during a meeting with the General Elections Commission (KPU) at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Monday.
The President asked all stakeholders to fully support the implementation of the 2024 general elections and simultaneous regional head elections, which have been scheduled for February 14, 2024, head of KPU, Hasyim Asy’ari, said in a statement issued after the meeting.
“The President wants to ensure that the 2024 general elections will be implemented according to the schedule -- regularly every five years,” the KPU head noted.
In connection with this, Widodo will ask a number of related ministers and institutions to provide financial, logistics, and personnel support, such as the Home Affairs Minister, Foreign Affairs Minister, Law and Human Rights Minister, Finance Minister, Health Minister, Indonesian military commander, national police chief, as well as attorney general.
During the meeting, Widodo ordered all KPU ranks to maintain and improve the quality of the implementation of the election, including increasing voter participation, improvement in voter education level, as well as improvement in the governance of the election.
He also appealed to the KPU to be careful while preparing the technical aspects of the implementation of the election, such as the registration of voters, vote collection and recapitulation, as well as the stipulation of the results of the election.
Regarding the campaign period, the President and the KPU were of the opinion that the period should be shortened compared to the previous election to 90 days to make it more efficient.
“In addition, it will affect the procurement and distribution of logistics, especially the ballots and forms," Asy’ari stated.
Widodo will also deploy all state apparatuses to support the smooth production and distribution of logistics to polling stations (TPS).
"He (the President) has expected that the logistics will be made from domestic products, thus the spirit of the election -- of the people, by the people, and for the people — can benefit the economic condition in Indonesia," the KPU head informed.
During the meeting, the commission also reported on the progress made in the preparations for the 2024 general elections, including funding, facilities and infrastructure, as well as election administration personnel.